2021 AFCON qualifiers: Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako makes Black Stars debut

Accra Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako

In-form Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako played his first match for the Black Stars in their 3-1 win over Sao Tome and Principe in their final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Gladson Awako replaced Osman Bukari before the start of the second half.



The 2009 FIFA World Cup winner has revived his stock since returning to the Ghana Premier League to sign for Olympics.



He has scored four goals in 11 matches for the capital club and provided four assists.



In 2009, he played for a locally-based Black Stars side in a friendly against Argentina.

Awako started his professional career with Heart of Lions before signing for Berekum Chelsea.



He helped Chelsea to win the Ghana Premier League and played in the CAF Champions League with Ghanaian champions in 2012.



Awako was sold to Congolese giants TP Mazembe where he won a lot of domestic and continental titles.