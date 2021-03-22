2021 AFCON qualifiers: Kamal Sowah provides double assists in OHL draw in Belgian top-flight

Kamal Sowah in full flight for OHL

Black Stars newboy Kamal Sowah continued his impressive form after providing two assists in Oud-Heverlee's 2-2 draw at KV Mechelen.

The Leicester City-owned player set up Casper de Norre to draw OHL level after 40 minutes.



KV Mechelen had taken the lead through Aster Vranckx on the half-hour mark.



After 70 minutes, Sowah fed Siebe Schrijvers to put the in front at the Argosstadion Achter de Kazerne.



But Mechelen snatched the equalizer ten minutes from time when Ferdy Druijf scored from a penalty.

Sowah, 21, played the entire duration of the match as he made his 31st league appearance for the season.



He has already scored eight league goals.



Sowah received his first Ghana call-up last week for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.