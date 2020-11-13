2021 Afcon: Bad officiating led to our defeat against Ghana - Sudan coach Hubert Velud

Sudan national team coach, Hubert Velud

Sudan head coach Hubert Velud was not impressed with the performance of referee Maguette Ndiaye as he felt bad officiating led their defeat against Ghana in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The Black Stars made it three wins from three with a 2-0 win over Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium courtesy Andre Ayew's brace.



In the 36th minute, Sudan claimed a penalty as Ghana defender John Boye tangled with striker Abdel Rahman who burst into the area.



When the penalty was waved away it incensed Frenchman Velud and he angrily confronted the assistant referee, who pushed the coach to the ground.



To add insult to injury, Velud was shown a yellow card when he stood up.

Speaking after the game, coach Velud said the refereeing performance was very bad, and that there was a clear penalty kick with striker Abdel Rahman that was not counted.



He, however, praised the performance of his players, indicating that he was satisfied with his team's performance in general.



The captain of the visitors, Ammar Tayfour also praised the performance of the team. "The national team played a good match and we explored the Ghanaian team during the match and we will be ready for the return match on 17th November."