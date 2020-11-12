2021 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana will not underrate Sudan - Richard Ofori

Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori

Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori has said that they will not underrate Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Coach Charles Akonnor's side will welcome their opponents at the Cape Coast Sports stadium with kick-off slated for 16:00GMT.



Five days after the game, the Black Stars will travel to Ondurman, Sudan, for the second leg of the fixture.



"I don’t really know the Sudanese… but nowadays (in) football, there is no small country. I remember (the last) AFCON, Madagascar went to the quarter-final. So now there is no small country in this continent," Ofori said at a virtual press conference organized by the Ghana FA’s media team.

"We are Ghanaians, they need to analyze us, we don’t need to analyze them. So we need to just show what we’re capable of and then we make sure at the end of the day we collect the three points."



"We need to win. You saw the training and the hunger of the team. everyone is putting in more effort to deliver for the country. So I am assuring you that we will win tomorrow’s game," he added.