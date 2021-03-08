2021 CAF U20 Cup of Nations winners get heroes' welcome

Ghana's 2021 CAF U20 Cup of Nations winning team arrived home on Sunday, 7 March 2021 to a heroes welcome.

The Black Satellites beat Uganda 2-0 on Saturday at the Stade Olympique de Nouakchott , Mauritania in the final match.



The contingent landed at the Air Force via a chartered flight 4pm local time.



New Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif congratulated the team for their victory which coincided with the country 64th Independence anniversary.



''On behalf of His Excellency the president and the people I welcome you and congratulate you for lifting the flag of Ghana high on the global map,'' he said.



''Three weeks ago, you left this country empty-handed but today you have returned with a trophy and gold medals. This is a befitting Independence Anniversary gift.

''The President is so proud and excited about what you have done and he can’t wait to receive you at the Jubilee House.''



Other dignitaries who met the team were Director-General of the National Sports Authority Prof. Twumasi, Ghana FA General Secretary Prosper Addo, GHALCA chairman Kudjo Fianoo and other top football administrators.











