2021 GHALCA Elections: GFA president Kurt Okraku sends goodwill message to all candidates

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has wished all candidates contesting the 2021 Ghalca elections the best of luck ahead of the polls on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Read on for the full statement:



Today marks a new chapter in the history of our dear League clubs Association as delegates step out to elect Executives to run the affairs of Ghalca for the next four years.



Before I proceed, I would like to urge all of you to have in mind that the success of the Association depends on the outcome of today’s exercise and we must therefore strive to protect the integrity of the Association by running a free and fair election.



Let’s not forget that our beloved Association has made giants strides in the past having natured and produced greats in the annals of Ghana Football. On the behalf of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, I would like to thank all the candidates for running a clean campaign in the lead-up to the polls.



We showed maturity and decorum during the campaign and I know that today will not be an exception. I would like to thank the outgoing Executives for their contribution to the development of Ghana football during the last four years.



They played their part despite the challenges that came our way. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s not lose sight of the fact, we are not in normal times, the industry has gone through a lot of difficulties during the last few years and it would take Unity, togetherness, solidarity, and hard work to bring Ghana Football back to where it belongs.

As President of the Football Association, I would like to assure all the candidates that your GFA is ready to work with anyone of you who emerges victorious in today’s election. Let me end by calling on all of us to respect the COVID-19 protocols.



I want us to adhere to the protocols by wearing our nose marks, avoid handshakes, wash our hands under running water regularly and sanitize our hands at all times.



I wish all candidates the best of luck. Long live Ghlaca. Long live Ghana Football.



Sporting regards,



Kurt E.S Okraku



GFA President.