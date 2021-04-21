2021 GPL: Inter Allies coach Felix Aboagye confident of surviving relegation

Inter Allies coach, Felix Aboagye

Inter Allies stop-gap coach, Felix Aboagye is confident that his side will avoid relegation from the Ghana Premier League despite losing to Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Tema-based side suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Phobians at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday as they lost further ground in the relegation battle.



Inter Allies are 18th on the league table with 16 points, six points adrift the relegation zone after 20 matches played so far.



"Yes we will survive, in football everything is possible – don’t write us off we didn’t start the season well but others will fall and we will rise because we are a great team and we will push hard to maintain our Premier League status," Aboagye told interalliesfc.com

"Sometimes we cannot base everything on luck and other things, we had opportunities to score two or three goals because they scored from just one golden chance while we missed more. When luck eludes you sometimes don’t find your rhythm but today we found our rhythm, we possessed well and caught them by surprise but unfortunately, we couldn’t score we hope to bounce back to winning ways soon."



He added, "Our away performance/results, we can win all our home games but look at the position we find ourselves we have to be picking points from the away games because if we should be losing all the away games then we’d be in trouble."