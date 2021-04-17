2021 GPL Preview: Bechem United vs Aduana Stars matchday 20 preview

Bechem United aim to return to winning ways as they welcome Aduana Stars to their home turf on Sunday afternoon.
The Hunters have lost all of their last two games, a worrying development for a team that started brightly this campaign.
Currently, they have earned 27 points in 19 matches with more room to improve in the following weeks.
Aduana Stars aim to grab consecutive wins on their tricky away trip. The Ogya boys need to improve however, having won just two of their last five games (W2 L3).
With 27 points earned, the Dormaa-based outfit are 7th on the log.
The two teams have recorded goalless draws in their last two games together.
Prediction: Bechem United 1-1 Aduana Stars
