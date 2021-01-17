2021 GPL match week 9 report: AshantiGold shares point with Medeama

AshantiGold failed to make use of their home advantage as they recorded a 0-0 draw with Medeama SC at the Len Clay Stadium.

The first half was mostly dull as both teams struggled to create goal-scoring oppotutnies.



The best chance of the first half fell to Mohammed Abass of Medeama who unfortunately blasted the ball over the bar from the 18-yard box.



In the second half, the big chances came to AshantiGold.

Frank Boateng of Medeama had to be extra sharp to make a double save at the later parts of the game to make sure that they leave the Obuasi Leng Clay Sports Stadium with a point.



AshantiGold drop to second on the table and Medeama is now 9th on the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.