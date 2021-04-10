2021 GPL matchweek 19 preview: Medeama v Dreams FC

Medeama SC

Medeama SC aims to get back to winning ways as they host Dreams FC at the Akoon Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Mauve and Yellows have experienced a slight dip in results since the exit of coach Samuel Boadu.



However, they have been relatively good in their last five matches, winning three of them.



Coach Yaw Preko will be under pressure to grab a win against their upcoming opponents.



They are currently 6th on the log with 27 points.

Dreams also aim to get back to winning ways after experiencing a dip in form.



The Still Believe boys have been great overall this year but they have won just two of their last five league games which they will hope to rectify.



They are currently 5th on the log with 27 points.