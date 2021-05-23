2021 Ghana Premier League: Elmina Sharks vs King Faisal preview

Sharks are winless in their last three matches

Elmina Sharks aim to snap their three-game winless streak as they take on King Faisal at home on Sunday.

The Fearsome Sharks have had little luck in results recently, winning just one of their last five league games (W1 D1 L3). These means that they have amassed just four of a possible 15; a poor tally by their standards. Currently, they sit 12th on the league log, hoping to get back on track.



The case of King Faisal is similar, struggling to survive in the competition as they did last season. Despite winning two of their last three, the Insha Allah boys are still rooted in the relegation battle and are looking likely to drop when it is all said and done.

The two teams have been evenly matched recently, sharing the spoils on their last two meetings. Their upcoming battle will surely be one to watch.



Prediction: Elmina Sharks 1-1 King Faisal