2021 Ghana Premier League: Legon Cities v Aduana Stars matchday 26 preview

Legon Cities

Legon Cities aim to get back to winning ways as they prepare for a tricky fixture against Aduana Stars on Sunday at the Accra Sports stadium.

The Royals are still in the relegation dog fight, placing 15th on the log with just 26 points. In their last five games, they have struggled, winning just once (W1 D1 L3). A victory against Aduana will be a huge morale booster for the players as the season slowly comes to a conclusion.



Aduana Stars have experience contrasting fortunes and have the chance to clinch a top four spot with a victory in this upcoming fixture. The Ogya Boys have been almost impeccable in their last five league games, winning four and losing just once. They are currently 7th on the log with 39 points earned.

The Dormaa-based side have also been the better team when they face Legon Cities, winning two of their last three battles.



Prediction: Legon Cities 1-1 Aduana Stars