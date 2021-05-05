2021 Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup launched

A photograph from the official launch

The 6th edition of the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan cup was successfully launched at the Accra Sports Stadium to honour the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and to promote peace and unity among Zongo communities in the country.

The annual event brings together 24-Zongo communities to participate in this year’s edition scheduled for Saturday, 15th, and Sunday, 16th May 2021 at the Fadama AstroTurf park.



The event was graced by former Black Stars player and assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko, Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, National Sports Authority boss, Prof. Patrick Twumasi among others.



The tournament which will be contested by 24 communities has 12 winners of the first round move to the second round. After the second-round games, 6 winners qualify for the third round.



For the third round, 3 winners qualify to the semifinal.



OFFICIAL DRAW FOR THE FIRST ROUND OF 2021 RAMADAN CUP



FIRST ROUND

Cowline VS Sabon ZongoNsawan Zongo VS AshaimanHohoe Zongo VS DarkumanAlajo VS Suhum ZongoOda Zongo VS TungaMadina VS New TownTema Zongo VS KasoaKoforidua Zongo VS ShukuraAbeka VS Ashaley BotweyAnyaa Zongo VS NimaMaamobi VS Nungua ZongoFadama VS TuduSECOND ROUND



Winner Match 1 VS Winner Match 2Winner Match 3 VS Winner Match 4Winner Match 5 VS Winner Match 6Winner Match 7 VS Winner Match 8Winner Match 9 VS Winner Match 10Winner Match 11 VS Winner Match 12THIRD ROUND



Winner Match 13 VS Winner Match 14Winner Match 15 VS Winner Match 16Winner Match 17 VS Winner Match 18SEMI-FINALS



All the 3 winners from the quarter-finals qualify automatically plus the best loser from that stage.



The tournament has previously been won by 4 communities. Ashaiman won it twice in 2015 and 2016, Madina won the 2017 edition. Maamobi and Nima won the 2018 and 2019 editions respectively. 2020 was cancelled because of the outbreak of the corona pandemic.