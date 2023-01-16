2022/2023 GPL: Evans Adomako adjudged MVP as Karela stun Aduana

Evans Adomako excelled against Aduana

Karela player Evans Adomako was at the center of their shock win over league leaders, Aduana and was picked as Man of the Match.

Adomako scored the only goal of the game as Karela won 1-0 against Aduana at CAM Park on Sunday, January 15, 2023.



The Nzema-based team have now recorded their first win in eight games, having drawn 4 and lost 3 of their last seven.

Karela will hope to draw confidence from this win to steady the ship.