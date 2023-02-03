0
2022/2023 GPL: Ibrahim Tanko reveals his top priority as Karela United coach

Ibrahim Tanko GFA Newly appointed head coach of Karela United, Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Newly appointed head coach of Karela United, Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu has disclosed that getting his side to score more is the most pressing matter he wants to address now.

Relegation threatened Karela sparked hope into their Premier League campaign after their 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko on Thursday, February 2 2023 February at CAM Park.

Shaibu agrees his side should be more clinical in front of goal if they want to remain in the top flight.

He told StarTimes: “I just got the information from you that we had only 8 goals so now I’ll work everywhere but that will be my prime concern now.”

