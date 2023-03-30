2022/2023 GPL: Legon Cities fight back to draw 1-1 with Asante Kotoko

Kotoko drew with Legon Cities

Legon Cities held Asante Kotoko to a 1-1 stalemate in a midweek encounter in the betpawa Premier League at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko got the first goal in the 18th minute when captain Richard Boadu scored a penalty in the game.



A Legon Cities player was adjudged to have handled the ball in his box and the referee pointed to the spot in favor of the Porcupine Warriors.



Kotoko held on to their lead in the first half despite the threats from the hosts to get the equalizer.



Back from recess, The Royals looked more formidable in attack as they used long balls and moved on the flanks in the hope of creating chances.



Striker Kofi Kordzi was unlucky upfront as he missed a few goal-scoring chances.

It took substitute, Alex Aso to restore parity in the game when he headed in a cross from Ampadu. Kotoko goalie Frederick Asare came out for the ball and he was beaten to it by the Legon Cities forward.



Kotoko tried to get back in the game but were ineffective in attack.



The draw leaves Kotoko still in 7th place while Legon Cities continue to languish in the relegation zone.



JNA/KPE