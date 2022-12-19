0
2022/2023 GPL Preview: Kotoku Royal vs Legon Cities

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Premier League will resume on Monday after breaking for a month due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and Kotoku Royals will take on Legon Cities in their match week nine encounter.

Kotoku Royals will be looking to kick start their season after a slow start so far to the campaign as they languish at the 18th position after eight matches played so far.

The new entrants, who sacked their head coach Seth Ablade few days ago have won one, drawn one and lost six games.

Prior to the break before the global showpiece, they lost 1-0 to Medeama and will looking to bounce back to winning ways on Wednesday.

Legon Cities, on the other hand, have not been too impressive this season as they lie 10th on the league table with 11 points.

The Royals have failed to win their last two league games after drawing with Asante Kotoko and losing to Bibiani Gold Stars.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3pm at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Kotoku Royals possible starting XI: Wilson Kwabena, Clinton Quaye, Joe Boateng, Fawzi Ali, Stephen Cancam, Kingsley Afriyie, Abdul Razak Seidu, Mohammed Zakari, Kwaku Owusu, Richard Dzikoe, Augustine Boakye.

Legon Cities possible starting XI: William Essu (GK), Jonah Attuquaye ©, Alex Aso, Suleman Mohammed, Mohammed Issaka, Kwabena Adu Meider, Michael Otu, Sadat Mohammed, Kofi Kordzi, Richard Acquah, Eric Osei Bonsu

Player to watch: Jonah Attuquaye

Predicted scoreline: Kotoku Royals 1-1 Legon Cities

