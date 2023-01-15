2022/2023 GPL: Preview of Bibiani GoldStars vs Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko

Bibiani GoldStars will be looking to protect their eight-game unbeaten run in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League when they welcome Asante Kotoko to Dun’s Park Monday in week 13.

GoldStars enter the game on the back of a thrilling 2-2 draw at Great Olympics in midweek while the Porcupine Warriors were held to a 1-1 draw by Tamale City far up north.



Michael Osei’s side sits fifth on the league with 19 points, one behind Seydou Zerbo’s Reds.



The two sides have all drawn their last three games, with Bibiani GoldStars keeping four clean sheets in their last six games in the league.



Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors have kept just one clean sheet in their previous six games.

The hosts have lost just once in their last six games in the league, the first against Dreams FC at the start of this run, winning three and drawing twice.



The defending champions lost, drew, and won two games each in their recent six away league games.



It is going to be an interesting clash on Monday as Bibiani GoldStars will be looking to get their first goal/s and points against the Porcupine Warriors.



The record Ghanaian champions did the double over GoldStars in their only official meetings last season; winning 5-1 at Baba Yara Sports Stadium before edging them 0-1 at Dun’s Park.