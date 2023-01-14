0
Menu
Sports

2022/2023 GPL: Preview of King Faisal vs Tamale City

King Faisall King Faisal host Tamale City on Sunday

Sat, 14 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

In-form King Faisal host Tamale City on Sunday, 15 January 2023, in a bid to pull further away from the drop in the Ghana Premier League.

The Kumasi-based side have lost one match in four matches after the World Cup break and that has seen them stay one place above the relegation mark.

Their last two matches have ended in draws with one win over Nsoatreman at home.

Tamale City, second-bottom, have been boosted by the fightback 1-1 stalemate with Asante Kotoko at home.

Hamza Mohammed’s side put in an improved performance to tie the score against the defending league champions.

The newly-promoted have 11 points from the available 36 which confirms their status as one of weakest teams in the Ghana top-flight.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode
Related Articles: