2022/2023 GPL: Preview of King Faisal vs Tamale City

Sat, 14 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com
In-form King Faisal host Tamale City on Sunday, 15 January 2023, in a bid to pull further away from the drop in the Ghana Premier League.
The Kumasi-based side have lost one match in four matches after the World Cup break and that has seen them stay one place above the relegation mark.
Their last two matches have ended in draws with one win over Nsoatreman at home.
Tamale City, second-bottom, have been boosted by the fightback 1-1 stalemate with Asante Kotoko at home.
Hamza Mohammed’s side put in an improved performance to tie the score against the defending league champions.
The newly-promoted have 11 points from the available 36 which confirms their status as one of weakest teams in the Ghana top-flight.
Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Hearts of Oak's 'Lionel Messi' impresses in debut
- I am not satisfied with the result against Kotoko - Tamale City assistant coach
- GPL: Great Olympics clawback from two-goal deficit to share spoils with Gold Stars
- Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic returns after over a week's holiday in Serbia
- Kurt Okraku breaks silence on poor stadium attendance, says it's not GFA's responsibility
- Read all related articles