2022/2023 GPL: Preview of King Faisal vs Tamale City

King Faisal host Tamale City on Sunday

In-form King Faisal host Tamale City on Sunday, 15 January 2023, in a bid to pull further away from the drop in the Ghana Premier League.

The Kumasi-based side have lost one match in four matches after the World Cup break and that has seen them stay one place above the relegation mark.



Their last two matches have ended in draws with one win over Nsoatreman at home.



Tamale City, second-bottom, have been boosted by the fightback 1-1 stalemate with Asante Kotoko at home.

Hamza Mohammed’s side put in an improved performance to tie the score against the defending league champions.



The newly-promoted have 11 points from the available 36 which confirms their status as one of weakest teams in the Ghana top-flight.