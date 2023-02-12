2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: Bechem United coach blames Aduana Stars draw on hard luck and poor officiating

Bechem United head coach, Kasim Mingle

Bechem United tactician Kassim Mingle was left frustrated after they were held to a goalless draw by Aduana Stars at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Friday, February 10 2023.

The Hunters were hoping to reduce Aduana’s lead at the top of the League standings with a win. Mingle believes bad officiating denied them the three points at home.



An unhappy Kassim told StarTimes’ Jude Acheampong: “I will say maybe hard luck and poor officiating too contributed towards that. I don’t want to talk much. You are all witness to whatever happened on the game. You see it better than us when you watch on your clip.

“I don’t want to comment on officiating. It’s you people job to highlight them…It’s very painful to play such a game and draw at your home.”