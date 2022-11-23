0
2022/23 GPL: Abdulai Gazale believes World Cup break will help Kotoko recover and go again

Gazale Abdulai Kotoko Vice Coach Abdulai Gazale

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko assistant coach Abdulai Gazale says the halting of the Ghana Premier League for the 2022 World Cup will help the club recover and regroup again.

RTU came from behind to beat the defending champions at the Aliu Mahama stadium on match week eight.

Georges Mfegue opened the scoring for the Porcupine Warriors but the Tamale-based side scored two quick fire goals through Issah Kuka and Dabvid Abagna in the 64th and 65th minutes respectively.

"Looking at the way we played from the beginning of the season up until now, the last two matches that we have played," coach Gazale told StarTimes.

"We have lost focus in terms of ball possession and how to break through opponent’s defensive lines.

"And I believe that is what we have to work on. Once we are able to get that particular one, we are good to go."

Kotoko are 3rd on the league table with 14 points, two points behind leaders Aduana Stars.

The Ghana Premier League is on break and will resume next month because of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar which kicked off in Doha on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

