2022/23 GPL: Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga says primary focus is to work hard

Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga

Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga has set sights on working hard to command a place in the team ahead of the resumption of the Ghana Premier League.

The 2022/23 campaign is currently on a one month break due to the on-going 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The topflight was halted after eight round of matches that saw two-time champions Aduana Stars lead the table with 16 points, one point richer than Accra Lions who are in second place with 15 points.



In all of the games that he has played for the Phobians in the Premier League, the hard tackling midfielder has been very much impressive with his play and has contributed positively to the success of the team.



"In life everything is about being discipline and working hard in whatever chosen profession you find yourself. Once you want to make a mark in your profession the only way out is to stay focused, work hard and be discipline," he told the club's official website.

"With these at the back of my head I wake up every morning knowing very well that I have to step up and put in my very best at every given situation."



He added, "At Hearts the competition is huge and for you to succeed it will take hard work, firm focus and discipline."



"These are the things that guide me every time I get ready to work on the field. At training and in the games the attitude should be the same and you will succeed."