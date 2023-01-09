0
Menu
Sports

2022/23 GPL Week 11 Match Report – Nsoatreman FC 1 - 0 Samartex FC

60086783 Nsoatreman players in a group photo

Mon, 9 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Nsoatreman FC needed to dig deep to beat Samartex FC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The win ensured Nsoatreman FC return to winning ways after suffering defeat last weekend against King Faisal at away.

 Despite creating numerous goal scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net as the first half ended in a pulsating goalless draw.

After the break, Nsoatreman FC grabbed the match opener through Walid Fuseini in the 75th minute mark which subsequently propel the home team to victory.

Prior to the game, Nsoatreman FC had gone three matches without a win in the Ghanaian top-flight. They had suffered three defeats including a 1-0 home loss against Hearts of Oak.

The win wins Nsoatreman FC have ended their three matches winless run in the league.

Nsoatreman FC are now 7th on the league table with 16 points whiles Samartex FC drops to the relegation zone. They sit 16th position with 12 points after 11 matches.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
'Bawumia Must Win' chant lands Wontumi in trouble
Daughter of Zambia's ex-vice president discloses gift Kwame Nkrumah gave her father
Related Articles: