2022/23 GPL Week 11 Match Report – Nsoatreman FC 1 - 0 Samartex FC

Nsoatreman players in a group photo

Nsoatreman FC needed to dig deep to beat Samartex FC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The win ensured Nsoatreman FC return to winning ways after suffering defeat last weekend against King Faisal at away.



Despite creating numerous goal scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net as the first half ended in a pulsating goalless draw.



After the break, Nsoatreman FC grabbed the match opener through Walid Fuseini in the 75th minute mark which subsequently propel the home team to victory.

Prior to the game, Nsoatreman FC had gone three matches without a win in the Ghanaian top-flight. They had suffered three defeats including a 1-0 home loss against Hearts of Oak.



The win wins Nsoatreman FC have ended their three matches winless run in the league.



Nsoatreman FC are now 7th on the league table with 16 points whiles Samartex FC drops to the relegation zone. They sit 16th position with 12 points after 11 matches.