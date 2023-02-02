2022/23 GPL Week 15: Match Report - Bechem United 6-2 RTU

Bechem United players | File photo

Bechem United thrashed Real Tamale United in the matchday 15 game played at the Bechem Fosu Gyeabour Park in Bechem on Wednesday evening.

The encounter was very entertaining, especially for the fans of Bechem United who cheered after every goal scored by their team.



Bechem won 6-2 at home thanks to a hat trick from Hafiz Konkoni (34th, 36th, and 45th minute), a stunning goal from Isaiah Nyarko (30th minute), and a brace from Clinton Duodu (85th and 89th minute).



Mustapha Fuseini scored the visitors' second goal after Mohammed Sadat's goal from the penalty spot in the 69th minute.

Bechem United is second on the Ghana Premier League table with 26 points and Real Tamale United is 8th on the league table with 21 points.



Bechem United will play Berekum Chelsea away in their next Ghana Premier League game while Real Tamale United will stay at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale and take on third place Accra Hearts of Oak.