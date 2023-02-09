0
2022/23 GPL Week 16: Agyemang Badu, Sampson Eduku, Mukwala and others named in ToTW

GPL Team Of The Week New.jpeg The Ghanaian top-flight league continued last weekend

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

A Team of the Week has been selected for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 16.

The Ghanaian top-flight league continued last weekend with games being played from Saturday through to Monday.

After all 18 participating clubs cleared their games, the Ghana FA has announced the selected Team of the Week.

The Team of the Week includes Asante Kotoko's prolific striker Steven Mukwala. The talented Ugandan forward was in action for the Reds in the encounter against Accra Lions.

He bagged a brace to lead the Reds to secure a delightful 4-0 win at the end of the week.

The top striker is joined in the attack by in-form Tamale City forward Sampson Eduku.

Other players that made the Team of the Work put together by Abukari Damba include Great Olympics midfield maestro Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Rashid Nortey, as well as Stephen Anokye Badu.

Source: footballghana.com
