2022/23 GPL: Week 16 Match Preview – Real Tamale United vs Hearts of Oak

Real Tamale United players line up before a game

Real Tamale United will welcome Hearts of Oak to the Aliu Mahama Stadium in matchday 16 of the Ghanaian top-flight on Wednesday afternoon.

The Pride of the North have their mindset on returning to winning ways on home turf following a humiliating defeat to Bechem United in midweek.



Baba Nuhu side suffered a 6-2 defeat to the Hunters at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Wednesday.



RTU have managed two wins, two defeats and one draw in their last five encounters in the domestic top-flight.



They are currently 8th on the league table with 21 points and will have to play above themselves to secure victory against the Phobians.



Hearts of Oak are travelling to the Northern Part of Ghana on the back of a stalemate in midweek against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.

They have managed two wins and three stalemates in their last Ghana Premier League games.



The Phobians have been boosted by the return of Gladson Awako, Suraj Seidu and Konadu Yiadom after 2022 CHAN participation.



Meanwhile, talisman Daniel Afriyie Barnieh won’t be available for the Phobians after being transferred to FC Zurich in Switzerland.



Hearts of Oak are 4th on the table with 25 points and will have to negotiate for points to continue their chase for the title.