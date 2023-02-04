0
2022/23 GPL: Week 16 Match Preview – Tamale City vs Kotoku Royals

Tamale City RTU players

Sat, 4 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Two struggling sides Tamale City and Kotoku Royals will battle it out in a match week 16 encounter on Saturday afternoon at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

Tamale City drew goalless with FC Samartex in their last game in the Ghana Premier League which was played at Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Samreboi.

Tamale City is 17th on the Ghana Premier League table with 12 points after 15 games.

On the other hand, Kotoku Royals beat Bibiani Gold Stars 3-2 in their last game in the league at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium. Kotoku Royals is bottom of the league table with 10 points.

Tamale City possible starting lineup: Liventius Arthur, Cisse Tijani, Abdul Mubark Kadiri, Raphael Essien, Isaah Nyaabila, Patrick Amartey, Collins Boateng, Isaac Mensah, Mohammed Yahaya, Raymond Kwofie, Bismark Asare.

Kotoku Royals possible starting lineup: Ebenezer Akpor Kommey, Joe Boateng, Fawzi Ali, Enoch Oppong Opare, Edward Mensah, Selorm Klutse, Prince Kwame Dogbe, Mohammed Zakari, Francis Andy Kumi, Richard Dzikoe

Francis Andy Kumi of Kotoku Royals is the player to watch in this encounter.

Predicted scoreline: 2-1 We expect Kotoku Royals to pick up the three points in a tight game.

