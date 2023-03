2022/23 GPL Week 20: All eyes on Hearts of Oak v Asante Kotoko clash on Sunday

File photo from a Hearts vs. Kotoko game

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season is set to enter Week 20 this weekend with a lot of action.

The top clash for the weekend will be the match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



The two most glamourous clubs are set to lock horns in the second Super Clash of the season.



Both clubs are not only chasing the win to secure the three points at stake but also want to be victorious for the sake of bragging rights.



Below are the upcoming games for Week 20.



MATCH: TAMALE CITY VRS ACCRA LIONS



DATE: SUNDAY, MARCH 5, 2023



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM



REFEREE: MATHEW AYISU



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC ODOOM AND JASPER ADENYO



4TH REFREE: ALI MUSAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EUGENE AKORWOR



REFEREE ASSESSOR: AYOO LUKE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MUNTAKA MOHAMMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO



MATCH: NSOATREMAN VRS KOTOKU ROYALS



DATE: SUNDAY, MARCH 5, 2023



VENUE: NANA KONAMANSAH STADIUM



REFEREE: ANDREWS AWURISA

ASSISTANTS: THEOPHILUS AKUGRE AND ABDULAI ABDUL SALAM



4TH REFREE: MARTINS AKUDZI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES ADJEI



REFEREE ASSESSOR: CHARLES NII TAGOE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MASAWUDU ISSAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY



MATCH: LEGON CITIES VRS REAL TAMALE UNITED



DATE: SUNDAY, MARCH 5, 2023



VENUE: EL WAK STADIUM



REFEREE: BENJAMIN K. SEFAH



ASSISTANTS: FREDERICK DANFUL AND ALEX OSAM



4TH REFREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: WILLIAM GIDIGLO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EMMANUEL DOSE



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISHMAEL ODARTEY MILLS



MATCH: SAMARTEX VRS ADUANA FC



DATE: SUNDAY, MARCH 5, 2023



VENUE: NSEKYIRE SPORTS COMPLEX

REFEREE: EMMANUEL QUANSAH



ASSISTANTS: FRANCIS BONDZIE ARTHUR AND PASCAL MAWUSI



4TH REFREE: LAUD NETTEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL ASANTE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: KWASI ABRONOMAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC KWABENA KESSE



MATCH: KING FAISAL VRS GREAT OLYMPICS



DATE: SATURDAY, MARCH 4, 2023



VENUE: DR. KWAME KYEI SPORTS COMPLEX



REFEREE: BASHIRU DAUDA



ASSISTANTS: COURAGE KUEDUFIA AND EMMANUEL ARKAIFIE



4TH REFREE:EMMANUEL TAMPURI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JACOB AMEGATSEY



REFEREE ASSESSOR: HARUNA AYUBA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ACHEAMPONG



GFA CAMERAMAN: KWAKU KWANING



MATCH: BECHEM UNITED VRS GOLDSTARS



DATE: SUNDAY, MARCH 5, 2023

VENUE: NANA FOSU GYEABOUR PARK



REFEREE: MOHAMMED MISBAOU



ASSISTANTS: ERIC NDEBUGRI AND MIKAAL-IL IBRAHIM



4TH REFREE: NYAABILE M. IBRAHIM



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOSEPH YEBOAH ACHEAMPONG



REFEREE ASSESSOR: TAHIRU MOHAMMED



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE AGYEMANG



GFA CAMERAMAN: ERIC ASOMA



MATCH: DREAMS VRS KARELA



DATE: SATURDAY, MARCH 4, 203



VENUE: DAWU PARK



REFEREE: FOSTER BASTIOURS



ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY AND EMMANUEL DOLAGBANU



4TH REFREE: ERIC SEFA ANTWI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MOHAMMED ALHASSAN



REFEREE ASSESSOR: GEORGE SAIJAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DELALI PHRANK AWUTEY



LIVE ON STARTIMES

MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK VRS ASANTE KOTOKO



DATE: SUNDAY, MARCH 5, 2023



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: JACOB ADUNTERA



ASSISTANTS: PETER DAWSA AND SULEMANA SALAUDEEN



4TH REFREE: MAXWELL OWUSU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: FELIX ADJETEY SOWAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:SENA RICHARDS



LIVE ON STARTIMES



MATCH: MEDEAMA VRS CHELSEA



DATE: SUNDAY, MARCH 5, 2023



VENUE: AKOON PARK



REFEREE: ROBERT MUSEY



ASSISTANTS: ATO YAWSON AND DAVID ADDICO



4TH REFREE: SELORM YAO BLESS



MATCH COMMISSIONER: CHRISTIAN ATSATSA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD BAFFOUR NKRUMAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA