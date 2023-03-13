0
2022/23 GPL: Week 21 Match Report - Great Olympics and Samartex draw blank

46147261.295 Accra Great Olympics players prepare for a league game

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics were unable to return to winning ways after sharing the spoils with FC Samartex on home turf on Sunday.

The Dade boys were held to a 0-0 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium in matchday 21 of the Ghana Premier League.

Despite creating numerous goal scoring opportunities in the game, both teams were unable to find the back of the net.

In the game, Great Olympics hoped for a win to bounce back to winning ways having suffered a 2-0 away defeat to King Faisal but Samartex proved to be a tough opposition as the game ended in a pulsating goalless draw.

Bismark Kobi Mensah side has not been impressive in their last five games, winning one, drawing one and losing three in the process.

On the hand, Samartex have recorded two wins and three defeats in their last five games in the campaign.

After stalemate, Samartex have moved to the 9th position with 30 points whiles Great Olympics sits 12th spot with 27 points after 21 matches into the season.

