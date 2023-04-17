0
2022/23 GPL: Week 26 Match Report - RTU 5-1 Bibiani GoldStars

RTU put aside their FA Cup disappointment and thrashed GoldStars 5-1 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

The Pride of the North rediscovered their home form and dominated the game in the first half. Manaf Umar broke the deadlock by scoring for RTU on 28 minutes.

Stephen Badu was brought down in the 6-yard box by the GoldStars goalie to win a penalty which Issah Kuka stepped up to score for RTU's second.

After recess, Abednego Tetteh halved the deficit for The Miners on 55 minutes.

Kuka restored RTU'S 2 goal advantage five minutes later and the in form striker scored again 120 seconds after to complete his hat trick.

At 4-1 the result was safe for Baba Nuhu's side but they were not done yet. Stephen Badu who had been brilliant in the game scored in the 80th minute to make it 5-1.

This emphatic win moves RTU from 12th to 10th on the League standings with 35 points, 3 points behind GoldStars who are on 6th position.

