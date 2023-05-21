2022/23 GPL Week 31: Accra Lions win 3-0 to dent title ambitions Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars

Accra Lions have shocked Aduana Stars with a delightful 3-0 win in their Week 31 encounter of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

The team from Dormaa faced off with the capital-based club today hoping to secure a win to maintain the top spot of the standings of the Ghanaian top-flight league.



Unfortunately, that was not meant to be. An impressive performance from Accra Lions throughout the 90 minutes inspired the side to brush aside Aduana Stars.



The hosts today had a bright start to the match and equalised in the 28th minute to take a deserved lead. That goal was enough to send the team into the first half break in control of the match.

After recess, Aduana Stars attempted to come back into the game but Accra Lions proved too strong a side to break down.



Late in the game, goals from Evans Botchway and Basit Seidu sealed a massive 3-0 win for Accra Lions against the league leaders.



Due to the defeat today, Aduana Stars will be overtaken by Medeama SC at the top of the league table should the yellow and mauve outfit beat Hearts of Oak on Sunday afternoon.