2022/23 GPL Week 31: Match Report – Bibiani Gold Stars 2-0 Tamale City

Bibiani Gold Stars

Bibiani Gold Stars defeated Tamale City 2-0 in their match week 31 game which was played at the Duns Park on Sunday afternoon.

Bibiani Gold Stars started the game very well controlling the midfield and pushing more men forward. Tamale City remained solid at the back to prevent the team from conceding early.



As the game headed to half time the away side made good runs into the Bibiani Gold Stars box but their efforts did not produce goals.



Both sides headed to the dressing room for half time with a goalless result.



After the break, Bibiani Gold Stars put pressure on Tamale City and they were rewarded for their efforts.



The home team was given a penalty by the referee and former Accra Hearts of Oak striker Abednego Tetteh stepped up to make it 1-0 in the 49th minute.

Kingsford Boafo replaced Emmanuel Appau in the 66th minute as Gold Stars continued to search for goals.



Abednego Tetteh scored his second goal and Gold Stars' second in the 78th minute.



Gold Stars is 5th on the league table with 45 points and Tamale City is 15th with 39 points.



Bibiani Gold Stars will play relegated Kotoku Royals in their next game while Tamale Cuty will face Sarmatex.