0
Menu
Sports

2022/23 GPL Week 31: Match Report – Karela United 0-0 Great Olympics

Karela United Karela United

Mon, 22 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Karela United's match week 31 game against Accra Great Olympics at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park ended goalless.

The game was very balanced in the early stages of the encounter on Sunday afternoon.

Karela United and Accra Great Olympics battled hard in midfield and remain solid at the back, hoping to avoid conceding the first goal. As a result, the score remained 0-0 at halftime.

Both teams failed to capitalize on the few chances that came their way in the second half, as opportunities were limited. Both clubs did everything to try and get a goal by bringing on fresh legs but the result remained the same.

The result keeps Accra Great Olympics in the relegation zone with three games remaining in the season.

Karela United is 12th on the Ghana Premier League table with 40 points and Accra Great Olympics is 16th with 39 points.

Karela United will take on defending champions Asante Kotoko in their next game while Great Olympics will play Accra Lions FC.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Related Articles: