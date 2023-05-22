2022/23 GPL Week 31: Match Report – Karela United 0-0 Great Olympics

Karela United

Karela United's match week 31 game against Accra Great Olympics at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park ended goalless.

The game was very balanced in the early stages of the encounter on Sunday afternoon.



Karela United and Accra Great Olympics battled hard in midfield and remain solid at the back, hoping to avoid conceding the first goal. As a result, the score remained 0-0 at halftime.



Both teams failed to capitalize on the few chances that came their way in the second half, as opportunities were limited. Both clubs did everything to try and get a goal by bringing on fresh legs but the result remained the same.

The result keeps Accra Great Olympics in the relegation zone with three games remaining in the season.



Karela United is 12th on the Ghana Premier League table with 40 points and Accra Great Olympics is 16th with 39 points.



Karela United will take on defending champions Asante Kotoko in their next game while Great Olympics will play Accra Lions FC.