2022/23 GPL: Week 5 Match Preview - Karela United vs Bechem United

Karela United 1 Karela United players

Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Karela United suffered a heavy defeat last week in the Ghana Premier League and so the best way to respond is to account for Bechem United on home turf on Sunday, 6 November 2022.

The Passioners were humbled 3-0 at newly-promoted Nsoatreman United and that was a bit of surprise scoreline for week 4.

Bismark Kobby Mensah and his boys have won all previous two matches played at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.

The opening day 1-0 win over Tamale City and then a resounding 2-0 victory over Dreams FC.

But they have to dig deep to maintain their 100% home record.

Bechem United are on cloud nine after the midweek 2-0 success over defending champions Asante Kotoko at home in an outstanding fixture.

However, they are without a point on the road this season after losing at Great Olympics and Bibiani Gold Stars.

