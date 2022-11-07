2022/23 GPL Week 5: Match Report – Berekum Chelsea 1-2 Real Tamale United

RTU players celebrating | File photo

Berekum Chelsea were unable to make their home ground count after suffering defeat against Real Tamale United in matchday 5 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Christopher Ennin’s team went into the game full of confidence, knowing that a win against the Pride of the North will propel them to a better position on the log.



Unfortunately, Berekum Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat at their own backyard in the domestic top-flight.



The visitors shot into the lead after just 11 minutes through captain David Sandan Abagna.



Midfielder Ronald Frimpong doubled his sides lead in the 75th minute mark to make it 2-0.

But Osei Owusu grabbed his sides consolation goal in 10 minutes later to make it 2-1 at the end of the game at the Berekum Golden City Park.



The win sends RTU to the 14th position with just 5 points whiles Berekum Chelsea drops to the 5th position due to the defeat.



Berekum Chelsea will take on Tamale City in their next fixture at away whiles RTU takes on Aduana Stars in matchday 6 of the Ghana Premier League.