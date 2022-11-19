1
2022/23 GPL: Week 8 Match Preview - Medeama v Kotoku Royals

Medeama SC have been in dismal form recently after going five straight matches without a single win in the Ghana Premier League as they head into matchday 8.

The Yellow and Mauves have suffered four defeats in their last five games of the domestic top-flight, drawing just one in the process.

David Duncan’s team since winning back-to-back in the first two games of the campaign, have gone to sleep having picked only a point from their last five matches.

The Tarkwa-based club will be seeking to return to winning ways when they face Kotoku Royals at the Akoon Park on Sunday afternoon.

Medeama are 13th on the league table with 7 points after seven matches into the Ghanaian top-flight.

Meanwhile, Kotoku Royals who have also been poor in the campaign will hope to change the narrative when they face Medeama at away.

The Ghana Premier League newcomers are currently in the relegation drop. They have picked just four points from the 7 games played so far.

Kotoku Royals have managed just one win, one draw and five defeats from seven games and will be seeking to negotiate for points against Medeama.

The Oda-based club will hope for a win at away but Medeama could be tougher opponent.

