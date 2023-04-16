0
Menu
Sports

2022/23 GPL match report: Legon Cities 2-0 Kotoku Royals

Legon Cities Pray Vs WAFA GPL Legon Cities FC

Sun, 16 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities made their home advantage count after beating Kotoku Royals on matchday 26 of the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.

The relegation-threatened teams squared off at the El-Wak Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2023, as Legon Cities cruised to a 2-0 win on home turf to return to winning ways.

Despite creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net in the first half.

After the break, Legon Cities broke the deadlock through Michel Otou who scored in the 54th minute to hand his outfit the lead.

Before full-time, Michel Otou, who was in great form scored again to seal a 2-0 win for Legon Cities over the Ghana Premier League debutants.

The win ensured Legon Cities are out of the relegation zone after 26 matches into the domestic top-flight campaign.

Prior to the game, Maxwell Konadu’s side were 17th on the league standings.

Meanwhile, Kotoku Royals are still bottom on the league table after 26 matches into the campaign. They are 18th with 21 points.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
You took bribes to approve Bryan Acheampong - De Soso slams NDC MP
I'm not NDC's problem in Parliament – Annoh Dompreh slams Mahama
BKB storms Light FM to confront Super Obondede as Kotoko issues deepen
Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Related Articles: