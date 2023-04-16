2022/23 GPL match report: Legon Cities 2-0 Kotoku Royals

Legon Cities FC

Legon Cities made their home advantage count after beating Kotoku Royals on matchday 26 of the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.

The relegation-threatened teams squared off at the El-Wak Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2023, as Legon Cities cruised to a 2-0 win on home turf to return to winning ways.



Despite creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net in the first half.



After the break, Legon Cities broke the deadlock through Michel Otou who scored in the 54th minute to hand his outfit the lead.



Before full-time, Michel Otou, who was in great form scored again to seal a 2-0 win for Legon Cities over the Ghana Premier League debutants.

The win ensured Legon Cities are out of the relegation zone after 26 matches into the domestic top-flight campaign.



Prior to the game, Maxwell Konadu’s side were 17th on the league standings.



Meanwhile, Kotoku Royals are still bottom on the league table after 26 matches into the campaign. They are 18th with 21 points.