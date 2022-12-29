2022/23 GPL matchday 10: Legon Cities v Karela United preview

Karela will face Legon Cities

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season is entering week 10 this weekend with loads of exciting games to look forward to.

For the upcoming matchday, there will be matches played on Friday, December 30, through to Monday, January 2, 2023.



On Friday, the first match of the week will be played at the WAFA Park in Sogakope when Legon Cities FC welcomes Karela United.



Form



The home team, Legon Cities FC are booming with confidence ahead of the fixture after recording a resounding win in the team’s last outing.



In what was a clash against struggling Kotoku Royals, the Royals dominated the game throughout the 90 minutes and recorded a delightful 3-0 win at the end of the contest.

Before the big win, Legon Cities FC had lost twice, won one, and drawn one in the last four matches of the campaign.



The opponent for this weekend, Karela United are not doing well this season. The team has drawn consecutive games ahead of this weekend’s league match and only has one win from five outings.



Now 13th on the league table, Karela United needs to step up and win the next match to climb higher on the league table.



Predicted scoreline



While Karela United have always been a top Ghana Premier League club, the team’s bad form is likely to impact the result of the match against the matchday 10 opponent.

With a confidence-boosting win against Kotoku Royals, Legon Cities should secure a narrow win against Karela United.



Legon Cities FC 1-0 Karela United



Probable starting eleven – Legon Cities FC



Winfred Honu (G), Nasiru Moro, Alex Aso, Sulemana Mohammed, Samuel Armah, Kwabena Adu Meider, Michael Ampadu, Rahman Abdul, Nii Gyashie Bortey Acquaye, Michael Out, Eric Bonsu Osei



Probable starting eleven – Karela United

Felix Kyei (G), Kwadwo Addai ©, Augustine Randolf, Emmanuel Anaful, Daniel Paha Kwofie, George Amonoa, Mathew Kelvin Andoh, Mumin Mohammed, Philip Flamini, Samuel Attah Kumi, Solomon Twene.



Match details



The match between Legon Cities FC and Karela United will be played on Friday, December 30.



The encounter will kick off at 3pm at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.