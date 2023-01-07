2022/23 GPL matchday 11: Accra Lions v Legon Cities FC preview

Flyer of the Accra Lions vs. Legon Cities clash

Another weekend is here and the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season is set to continue.

As confirmed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) all nine games for Week 11 are coming on as scheduled on the league season’s calendar.



On Saturday, there will be a contest between Accra Lions and Legon Cities FC. In the preview to this game, we assess the form of the two clubs and look at their probable lineups for the clash.



Form:



The home team, Accra Lions had a very good run in the Ghana Premier League in the first round.



Unfortunately, the team is now struggling for form and consistency.

In the last five matches of the team, they have lost three times, drawn one game, and won the other one.



The shocking dip in form has seen the team drop out of the top four to the 6th position.



The visitors, Legon Cities FC will miss the main man Jonah Attuquaye this weekend as he is away on national team duties with the Black Galaxies.



Looking at the form of the Royals, the club has two wins in the last five matches but finds itself below the home team on the league log.



Predicted scoreline:

Having assessed the progress of the two clubs from their training grounds in the past week, we predict that the match will be a close contest.



This could easily end in a goalless stalemate.



Accra Lions 0-0 Legon Cities.



Probable starting eleven – Accra Lions FC



Votere (G), Apiiga, Mensah, Gyimah, Boateng, Mohammed, Abass, Frimpong, Awuni, Frimpong, Okyere, Simpara.

Probable starting eleven – Legon Cities FC



Winfred Honu (G), Nasiru Moro, Alex Aso, Sulemana Mohammed, Samuel Armah, Kwabena Adu Meider, Michael Ampadu, Rahman Abdul, Nii Gyashie Bortey Acquaye, Michael Otu, Eric Bonsu Osei



Match details:



The game between Accra Lions and Legon Cities FC will kick off at 3pm at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Saturday.