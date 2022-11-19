0
2022/23 GPL matchday 8: King Faisal v Accra Lions preview

Sat, 19 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season will go on a break this weekend as the World Cup commences in Qatar.

Before the break though, clubs will play this weekend to clear fixtures scheduled to be staged on matchday eight of the league season.

According to the plan of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) matches will be played on Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20.

On Sunday, King Faisal will be in action at home when the team takes on Accra Lions in Kumasi.

Form:

King Faisal are currently on a run of two wins from the last two matches. In midweek, the team recorded an important narrow 1-0 win against Karela United that shocked many.

Before the back-to-back wins including victory against Kotoku Royals, King Faisal had lost five matches consecutively and the team was said to be in crisis.

However, courtesy of the hard work of players and the expertise of coach Jimmy Cobblah, the team is now close to climbing out of the relegation zone.

This weekend’s opponent, Accra Lions FC is the most exciting team in the Ghana Premier League this weekend.

Although the team lost 3-1 to Hearts of Oak on Thursday, the capital-based club remains second on the league table and just a point behind the team on top, Aduana Stars.

This weekend, Accra Lions will be expected to put up a fight to cruise past King Faisal.

Prediction:

This game will be close to call. King Faisal will attempt to take advantage of the form of the team while Accra Lions aim for a comeback from that Hearts of Oak defeat to climb back to the top of the league table.

King Faisal 1-1 Accra Lions.

Probable starting eleven – King Faisal

Adams Abdul Jabal (G), Faridu Joseph, David Oppong Afrane, James Opoku Nyimfah, Samuel Adom Antwi, Joseph Gordon (C), Abdul Latif, Baba Yahaya, Haruna Mohammed, Emmanuel Nketia, Gabriel Osei.

Probable starting eleven – Accra Lions FC

Votere (G), Apiiga, Mensah, Gyimah, Boateng, Mohammed, Nsobila, Frimpong, Awuni, Frimpong, Okyere, Simpara.

Match details:

The match between King Faisal and Accra Lions will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 20.

The game will kick off at 3pm.

 

Source: footballghana.com
