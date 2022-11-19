2022/23 GPL matchday 8: Real Tamale United v Asante Kotoko preview

Kumasi Asante Kotoko players in a group photo

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season will go on a break this weekend as the World Cup commences in Qatar.

Before the break though, clubs will play this weekend to clear fixtures scheduled to be staged on matchday eight of the league season.



According to the plan of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) matches will be played on Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20.



The only match to be played on Saturday will be the game between Real Tamale United (RTU) and Asante Kotoko.



Form Guide:



The home team in midweek played against Great Olympics but unfortunately suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat.

Before that game, RTU had won the previous two matches, drew one other, and lost another one against Legon Cities FC.



While the form of the team is not bad, it could have been better. Coming up against defending champions Asante Kotoko, RTU are expected to face a very tough challenge.



The opponent, Asante Kotoko goes into this weekend’s fixture after drawing 1-1 against Legon Cities FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday.



The Porcupine Warriors will be eager to bounce back to winning ways this weekend to go into the break on a very good note.



In the last five matches, Asante Kotoko has won three games, draw one, and lost the other.

Prediction:



RTU should be expected to put on a good show on Saturday. However, the resilience of Asante Kotoko should see the team bag a narrow win.



RTU 0-1 Asante Kotoko.



It should come as no surprise if Asante Kotoko’s goal is scored from 12 yards.



Probable starting eleven – RTU

Yaw Osei (G), T.M Nurudeen, David Abagna ©, Abdul Manaf, Hedir Mohammed, S.D Badu, Baba Kushibo, R. Frimpong, I. Gadafi, Adams Hafiz, K. Boakye.



Probable starting eleven – Asante Kotoko



Frederick Asare (G), Christopher Nettey, Yussif Mubarik, Sherif Mohammed, John Tedeku, Richard Boadu (C), Enoch Morrison, Isaac Oppong, Georges Mfegue, Samuel Boateng, Steven Mukwala.



Match Details:



The clash between Real Tamale United and Asante Kotoko will be played at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday evening.

The game will kick off at 19:00GMT.



