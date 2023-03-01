1
2022/23 GPL week 19: Real Tamale United vs Medeama SC - Preview

Wed, 1 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Real Tamale United will welcome Medeama SC to Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Wednesday night in week 19 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

It will be a meeting between 11th-placed hosts and 7th-placed visitors, who are on a rise recently.

Real Tamale United have lost four of their last six fixtures in the league, winning the other two.

Medeama have won three of their last six games in the league, losing the two that started the six-game streak.

The hosts have won all six of their last six home games, losing only once at home all season.

On the other hand, Medeama have only one win in their last six away games, losing twice and drawing the other three.

Real Tamale United and Medeama have met five times, with the Yellow and Maves winning all those games.

