2022/23 Ghana Premier: Karela United beat Gold Stars 3-2 to boost survival hopes

Karela United Starting Eleven Although Gold Stars will score twice, it was not enough as Karela United held on

Sun, 4 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The last but one round of games in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season has been cleared this weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, Karela United and Bibiani Gold Stars locked horns at Cam Park in a Week 33 encounter of the campaign.

In need of a win to boost hopes of escaping relegation, Karela United put up a strong performance to see off the opponent.

At the end of the first half, a strike from Evans Adomako in the 41st minute had given the team a narrow lead.

After recess, the player equalised again in the 46th minute to double the lead for the home team before George Amonoo made it 3-0 later in the 57th minute.

Despite being far behind, Bibiani Gold Stars did not give up as the team fought to score twice.

Although Gold Stars will score twice, it was not enough as Karela United held on to secure a 3-2 victory.

