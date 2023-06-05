2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Bechem United 2-0 Berekum Chelsea - Report

Bechem United will conclude the season away at Aduana FC on Sunday

Bechem United secured a 2-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday in match week 33 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The win elevated the home side to second place after starting the day in third, while Berekum Chelsea maintained their 7th position.



Bechem United took the lead after just 31 minutes, thanks to a goal from central defender Joseph Ahinful.



They held on to enter the break with a 1-0 advantage, leaving the Bibires needing a remarkable performance in the second half to salvage anything from the game.

The visitors failed to equalize as the hosts added a second goal a minute before the end of the match.



Cephas Kofi Mantey scored in the 89th minute to seal the game with a 2-0 victory for Bechem United.



Bechem United will conclude the season away at Aduana FC on Sunday, June 11, while Berekum Chelsea will finish the season at home against Hearts of Oak.