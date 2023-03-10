0
Menu
Sports

2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak dominate week 20 Team of the Week

Hearts Team Accra Great Olympics players prepare for a league game

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The team, announced on Monday, comprises of players who stood out in their respective positions during the weekend's games.

Andrews Owusu of Accra Lions, who made a series of excellent saves to help his team beat Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, is the team's goalkeeper.

The defense is anchored by Abdul Jalilu of Dreams FC, James Serwonu of Samartex 1996 and Hearts of Oak's Yaw Amankwah Baafi and Dennis Korsah.

Meanwhile, the midfield is composed of Hearts of Oak's Eric Esso, Baba Yahaya of King Faisal, and Francis Twene of Bechem United.

The team's attacking trio is led by Dominic Amponsah of Accra Lions, Nana Kwame Junior of Nsoatreman, and Issah Kuka of Real Tamale United.

See the team below:

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military
How I heard about my son’s death – Mother of slain soldier recounts
Man beaten to death for attempting to steal ‘VIP bus’ at Kumasi
The official and unofficial reasons slain soldier went to Ashaiman
Akufo-Addo in parliament for 2023 SoNA
Ghana Armed Forces issues statement on Ashaiman swoop
Related Articles: