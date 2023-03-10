2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak dominate week 20 Team of the Week

Accra Great Olympics players prepare for a league game

The team, announced on Monday, comprises of players who stood out in their respective positions during the weekend's games.

Andrews Owusu of Accra Lions, who made a series of excellent saves to help his team beat Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, is the team's goalkeeper.



The defense is anchored by Abdul Jalilu of Dreams FC, James Serwonu of Samartex 1996 and Hearts of Oak's Yaw Amankwah Baafi and Dennis Korsah.



Meanwhile, the midfield is composed of Hearts of Oak's Eric Esso, Baba Yahaya of King Faisal, and Francis Twene of Bechem United.

The team's attacking trio is led by Dominic Amponsah of Accra Lions, Nana Kwame Junior of Nsoatreman, and Issah Kuka of Real Tamale United.



See the team below:



