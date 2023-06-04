2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Relegated Kotoku Royals hammer Tamale City 4-1

Kotoku Royals are bottom of the table with 26 points after 33 matches

Relegated Kotoku Royals took advantage of their home ground to defeat Tamale City in the penultimate game of the Ghana Premier League.

The Oda-based club inflicted a convincing 4-1 win over Tamale City in matchday 33 of the domestic top-flight on Sunday at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu.



The host, Kotoku Royals shot into the lead after just 16 minutes into the encounter through Richard Amoah.



In the 21st minute mark, the home team doubled their lead after Francis Andy Kumi found the back of the net but the visitors pulled one back before recess to make it 2-1.



After the break, Kotoku Royals proved to be the stronger side and added two more goals to cruised to a comfortable win on home turf.

Francis Andy Kumi netted his second goal of the match for Kotoku Royals in the 64th minute before Tahir Mensah cemented the win for the host.



Despite the defeat, the Tamale-based club is one place above the relegation drop. They sit 15th spot with 42 points.



Kotoku Royals is already relegated from the top-flight. They are bottom with 26 points after 33 matches.



The final round of games of the Ghana Premier League has been scheduled for June 11, 2023 at the various centres.