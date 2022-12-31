0
2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 10: Match Preview- Tamale City vs Great Olympics

Sat, 31 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

It is early days yet but Tamale City are in a fight to save their top-flight status and they must it when they host Great Olympics on New Year’s Eve.

The Citizens are aiming at the points after a good performance in their last outing when they earned a 0-0 draw at Bechem United.

Tamale City, sitting second-bottom on the table, are with just one win in their last five matches.

They are in a perilous situation after just nine matches but there is no need to panic.

Great Olympics are seventh on the table with 14 points from the available 27.

The Wonder Club bounced back to winning ways in midweek when they eliminated Division One League side Golden Kicks on penalties in the MTN FA Cup.

Their last league match ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Aduana Stars.

