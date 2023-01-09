2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 11: Match Report - Karela 0-0 RTU

Karela United players warming up

Karela United drew goalless with Real Tamale United in their match week 11 game which was played at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park on Sunday 8th January 2023.

The game was balanced in the opening minutes as both teams battled to score.



In the 38th minute, Kuka got his head on Manaf’s cross, but the goalkeeper saved the effort.



After the break Real Tamale United made three changes in an attempt to get the lead and take all three points.

Karela United also made changes and took control of the midfield battle for some minutes but they failed to find the back of the net.



Karela got a free kick in front of RTU's goal area in added time but goalkeeper Sheriff was alert to push the ball to corner.



Karela United is 15th on the Ghana Premier League table with 13 points while Real Tamale United is 11th with 15 points. Karela United will play Berekum Chelsea in their next game while Real Tamale United will stay home and play Accra Lions.