2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 15: King Faisal v Medeama SC preview

King Faisal V Medeama SC Preview King Faisal Football Club and Medeama SC will face off on Wednesday

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Premier League is continuing in midweek with a lot of action from various league centres.

The 2022/23 edition of the Ghanaian top-flight league campaign is in Week 15 and will have matches being played on Wednesday, February 1, and Thursday, February 2.

On Wednesday, one of the matches scheduled to be played will be the contest between King Faisal Football Club and Medeama SC.

This is a short but detailed preview of the game

Form Guide;

The home team, King Faisal are gradually picking themselves up after a roller-coaster spell in the league.

Before losing 1-0 to Samartex FC over the past weekend, the Kumasi-based club had gone on a good run that propelled the side to climb further away from the relegation zone.

To be assured of safety in the long-term, however, King Faisal must add consistency to its game and win more games in the coming weeks.

The opponent, Medeama SC are going into the midweek clash on the back of a narrow home defeat to giants Hearts of Oak.

In the last five matches of the Yellow and Mauve outfit, the team had won two games and lost the other three.

On Wednesday, the team is expected to battle King Faisal for the maximum three points.

Predicated scoreline:

Level with 17 points each on the Ghana Premier League table, this fixture is set up to excite fans with some explosive football.

Medeama appears stronger and should pick a narrow win.

King Faisal 0-1 Medeama SC.

Probable starting eleven – King Faisal

Adams Abdul Jabal (G), Faridu Joseph, David Oppong Afrane, James Opoku Nyimfah, Samuel Adom Antwi, Joseph Gordon (C), Abdul Latif, Baba Yahaya, Haruna Mohammed, Emmanuel Nketia, Gabriel Osei.

Probable starting eleven – Medeama SC

Mensah (G), Kwasi Donsu ©, Musah, Abaidoo, Yaro, Ackahbi, Asmah, Kwofie, Vital, Darlington, Agyemang.

Match details:

The clash between King Faisal and Medeama SC will be played on Wednesday afternoon. The game will kick off at 3pm at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

WATCH TWI NEWS
