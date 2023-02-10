2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Report - Bechem United 0-0 Aduana Stars

The draw extends Aduana's stay on the top of the league log

Ghana Premier League leaders Aduana Stars consolidated their position on the log by holding Bechem United to a goalless draw at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Friday afternoon.

The Ogya Boys extend their lead on the summit to five points. They have amassed 32 points from 17 matches while second-placed Bechem have 27 points, followed Asante Kotoko who are on 27 points.



Bechem trainer Kassim Ocansey Mingle made no changes to the team that lost narrowly to Berekum Chelsea in the last round last week at Golden City Park. He went into the game with the same starting lineup.



Newly signed Burkinabe forward Aboubacar Tilourba was brought in the second half to make his debut for the Hunters, replacing Emmanuel Avornyo.



On the other hand, Paa Kwesi Fabin made a few alterations to the team that beat Nsoatreman FC 2-0 in the last league game at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro.



Richard Danso returned from suspension to take his place in the starting eleven. Yaw Ansah Fufuro continued to keep the posts in the absence of the captain Joseph Addo who is nursing an injury.

Kelvin Obeng who joined from Chelsea a few days ago was handed a starting role against Bechem while Hans Kwofie was named on the bench.



The Hunters dominated the first half by seeing a majority of the ball possession but they failed to create decent scoring opportunities from it. The first period of the match ended scoreless.



Bechem continued to be dominant in the second half yet they failed to make it count in goals scoring as Aduana remained compact and resolute at the back.



Aduana will finish the first half of the 2022-23 campaign at the top of the league standings notwithstanding results from the other matchday 17 fixtures on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.